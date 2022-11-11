Sale of dead chicken stirs debate in Kozhikode Corporation Council

ADVERTISEMENT

The health wing of the Kozhikode Corporation along with the departments of Food Safety and Animal Welfare will take stringent action against those behind the alleged sale of dead chicken at a few meat shops in the city.

Replying to the demand by some councillors to register criminal cases against the vendors in question, at the council meeting on Friday, Mayor Beena Philip said inspections would be held at the shops. The council will also urge the State government and the District Collector to take stringent action as per the Disaster Management Act. It will also request the Health department to remain vigilant, even though the Food Safety department alone has the authority to take action against erring vendors.

The issue came up for discussion following an adjournment motion presented by councillor M.C. Anil Kumar regarding the sale of dead chicken in a few shops at Eranhikkal and Nadakkavu.

A few councillors also came down on the Corporation health wing. Health supervisor P. Shajil Kumar said steps had been taken to cancel the licences of the shops in question.

Meanwhile, the Mayor denied permission for an adjournment motion by K. Moideen Koya regarding extension of contract and temporary appointments in the Corporation. The Mayor said there were no backdoor appointments in the Corporation, and that the motion was based on misinformation. She added that there were 124 persons on contract while 10 were appointed through employment exchange. There are also 32 security personnel who are ex-servicemen.

The council decided to extend the tenure of a DTP operator, night time driver, and an Ayurveda pharmacist. However, councillors M.C. Sudhamani and K.C. Shobhita demanded that the appointments be made through the Public Service Commission.