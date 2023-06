June 09, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Sajit Bhaskar took charge as the new chairman of the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Kozhikode centre, during the technical seminar held on Friday. The other office bearers are C.P. Kala (secretary), Saju (treasurer), C. Jayaram (vice chairman), and T. Jabir (joint secretary). Shaiju Nair spoke on the steps to be taken to ensure longevity of concrete.