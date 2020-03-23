Kozhikode

Sailor found dead at Indian Naval Academy campus in Kannur

A 45-year-old sailor of Indian Naval Academy, was found dead in at his accommodation inside the academy campus on Sunday night.

According to Navy officials, the deceased, Lajpat, a Petty Officer (Sanitary Hygienist), was found hanging inside his quarters at the Naval academy. A native of Uttar Pradesh, he was staying here with his wife, two daughters and a son for the past two years.

The Payyanur police have recovered the body and are investigating the matter. A separate inquiry would be conducted by naval authorities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 11:51:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/sailor-found-dead-at-indian-naval-academy-campus-in-kannur/article31140905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY