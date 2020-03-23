Sailor found dead at Indian Naval Academy campus in Kannur

A 45-year-old sailor of Indian Naval Academy, was found dead in at his accommodation inside the academy campus on Sunday night.
According to Navy officials, the deceased, Lajpat, a Petty Officer (Sanitary Hygienist), was found hanging inside his quarters at the Naval academy. A native of Uttar Pradesh, he was staying here with his wife, two daughters and a son for the past two years.
The Payyanur police have recovered the body and are investigating the matter. A separate inquiry would be conducted by naval authorities.
