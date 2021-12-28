Sailing regatta enthrals audience

Kozhikode

28 December 2021 22:45 IST

Sea kayaking, kite board surfing add zest to Beypore Water Fest

On the third day of the Beypore Water Fest, the scene of action shifted from the river and the beach to the sea.

The competitive events held on Tuesday included sea kayaking, sailing regatta-topper class, sailing regatta-optimist class and kite board surfing. The regatta event was held in north Kerala for the first time. The flying board demo, which attracted a large crowd on Monday, was repeated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the National Kite Festival on the beach saw intense competition among kite flyers from all over the country who bested each other with their designs and height.

Advertising

Advertising

The Coast Guard Ship INS Aryaman was thrown open to the public on Tuesday. Special arrangements were made for differently abled people to visit the ship.

More than 3,000 people visited INS Kabra, the water jet fast attack craft of the Indian Navy that was anchored at the Beypore Port.

The Navy had played an active role in making the water fest more interesting. Its involvement was also intended to raise awareness about coastal security and instil patriotism among the local people.

Another ship, INS Sharda, an offshore patrol vessel was also part of the festival on Sunday. The ships were deployed as part of the ongoing 75 years of Independence celebrations under the aegis of the Southern Naval Command, a Navy press release said. Interactions with the port authority and local people were also held during this visit. Both the ships were illuminated off the Beypore at anchorage at night.

On Sunday evening, the Navy's ALH aircraft performed a search and rescue demonstration off the beach. The naval band from Naval Academy in Ezhimala also turned out to be a great attraction of the festival on the inaugural day.