SAIL-SCL takeover: Kerala HC orders protection to officials

Published - June 30, 2024 11:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has ordered the police to provide protection for the representative of Chhattisgarh Outsourcing Services Private Limited for entering SAIL-SCL Kerala Limited premises at Cheruvannur in Kozhikode. The court has also directed the district secretaries of trade unions such as CITU, INTUC, BMS, and STU not to create any difficulties during the company takeover process.

The order follows a petition filed by the company seeking protection for their life and property, while attempting to enter the premises. It also directs the Canara Bank to hand over the property as per the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The order was issued by Judge P. Gopinath on (June 29) Saturday.

A loan of ₹45 crore had been provided by the Canara Bank to the company in 2013. The government’s inability to re-pay it has led to the sale. The industry that approximately costs ₹300 crore was sold to Chhattisgarh Outsourcing Services for ₹25 crore. However, when the director of the company and a Receiver appointed by the NCLT visited the Steel Complex on June 7, employees of the complex blocked them at the gate, forcing them to retreat. The company then approached the High Court citing a violation of the order.

Meanwhile, the State government appealed at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Chennai, against the order of the Kochi bench of the tribunal, earning an injunction order. However, the recent move by the Chhattisgarh Outsourcing Services raises questions about the validity of it.

Kozhikode / Kerala / government

