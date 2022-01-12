Sahitya Akademi to hail works of Pottekkat

Minister to open ‘Athiranippadam@50’ on Jan 15

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi is all set to celebrate the golden jubilee of “Oru Deshathinte Katha”, a work of fiction by Jananpith laureate writer S.K. Pottekkat, which had autobiographical content in it.

The celebrations titled “Athiranippadam@50” are being held at S.K. Pottekkat Cultural Centre in Kozhikode on January 15 and 16. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian will launch the celebrations at 10 a.m. on Saturday while the Chairman of the akademi, Vaishakhan, will preside over the event. Minister for Ports Ahammed Devarkovil, Mayor Beena Philip, writers Kalpetta Narayanan and Khadeeja Mumtaz are expected to take part.

A documentary screening and seminars are planned during the two-day event. Writer Ashokan Charuvil will open the concluding event at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Writer Subhash Chandran will take part.

“Oru Deshathinte Katha”, written in 1971 tells the tale of a supposedly fictional village named “Athirani Padam” and the lives of people there spanning half a century. The story is set in British India and is known for its elaborate character sketches besides the gory portrayal of the Malabar Rebellion of 1921 and the Second World War. The book won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for Pottekkat.