‘Sagar Kavach’ from April 18

April 17, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Kozhikode

The two-day coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach, will begin on the coastline of Kerala on April 18. It is a half-yearly exercise with the objective to check coastal security mechanisms and validate standard operating procedures.

According to Coast Guard officials, it is conducted and coordinated by the Indian Coast Guard with the active participation of Indian Navy, Kerala Police, Intelligence Bureau, Customs, CISF, Department of Ports, Department of Fisheries, Director General of Lighthouses and Lightships, and Kadalora Jagratha Samithi. Participating units will be divided in two teams, Attack (Red) and Defence (Blue) forces, they said.

Attack team will be attempting to infiltrate into coastal areas from seawards while the defence team will establish coastal security surveillance to intercept and neutralize infiltration attempts. Officials point out that this exercise plays a vital role to bring together Central and State stakeholders to strengthen coastal security mechanism. The exercise covers the entire Kerala and Mahe coast.

It was in May 2022 that the last edition of Sagar Kavach was held in the State.