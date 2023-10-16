ADVERTISEMENT

Safi Institute of Advanced Studies selected for Syed Ahmed Khan Institutional Award

October 16, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Safi Institute of Advanced Studies in Vazhayoor has been selected for the first ever Syed Ahmed Khan Institutional Award in memory of the founder of Aligarh Muslim University Sir Ayed Ahmed Khan. The Institute has been selected on the basis of its performance, as a result of which it also bagged A++ accreditation with a grade of 3.54 from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. The award instituted by the Aligarh Muslim University Old students Kerala Association, will be presented by Vice Chancellor of Calicut University M.K. Jayaraj in an event to be held at Hotel Alakapuri in Kozhikode at 6.30 p.m. on October 21.

The Dr. Ishwari Prasad Award for the winners of the essay competition held among college students in the State, will also be presented on the occasion. Meanwhile, K.M. Anil Chelembra from the Thunchathezhuthachan Malayalam University will deliver the Sir Syed Ahmed Khan extension lecture on the topic ‘Challenges faced by secularism’.

Several people who have excelled in varied fields will be honoured on the occasion. .

