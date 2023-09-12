Safety takes a back seat in transportation of hazardous goods in Kozhikode

September 12, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The transportation of heavy equipment and hazardous goods by road without taking adequate safety measures continues to pose a safety threat for light motor vehicles and pedestrians on national and State highways in Kozhikode district.

It was a narrow escape for a private vehicle and several passengers in a recent incident near Vadakara when a heavy machinery fell off from a giant open truck. Another similar incident took place a few kilometres away from the same spot a couple of weeks ago.

Though warning lights and red ribbons are mandatory for the transportation of hazardous goods on national and State highways, many operators are not following the safety guidelines in the absence of strong enforcement by government agencies concerned. Those engaged in the shifting of houses and offices have also been found loading hazardous goods beyond the permitted capacity and transporting them in a dangerous way.

“Revenue and other road enforcement squads mostly focus on overloading of goods carriers dealing with the shipping of quarry products. They never check vehicles engaged in shipping other products in a dangerous way,” says P.T. Hamsa, a truck owner. He claims that the heavy machines used for road construction work across the State are mostly handled in a careless way on the road.

Traders in Thamarassery and Mukkom areas say the transportation of timber from various locations to saw mills is also posing a threat road users. Very thin plastic wires are mostly used to tie the heavy timbers and any unexpected snapping of the wires during timber transportation could lead to major accidents, they add.

Incidents of snapping of overhead power lines and cables caused by the reckless driving of inter-State truck drivers are also on the rise. Many a time, this happens during night trips.

Complaints are also on the rise against the overloading of trucks used for the inter-district transportation of rice and wheat from the Food Corporation of India godowns. There are even open trucks used for the transportation of such goods, mostly for short-distance trips. Similarly, migrant workers engaged in the collection of junk are also suspected of violating weight norms while loading heavy junk into giant trucks.