Safety takes a back seat at tourism destinations in Kozhikode

Despite facility upgrade, many spots turn death traps for tourists

Even after spending huge funds for facility improvement projects and beautification, some of the prominent tourism destinations in the district are still hazardous zones for tourists with the recurring incidents of drowning and other accidents. From the most accident-prone Kariyathumpara ecotourism spot to the numerous risky stretches along the scenic Iruvanji River, there are plenty of black spots, where a concrete action plan to save lives is yet to materialise.

Within the past two years, about 12 persons lost their lives in the Kariyathumpara ecotourism spot. In the 2018-19 period, the death toll was nine. Even after the recent death of a student, no major steps were taken to prevent accidental drowning. Though the careless attitude of sightseers was projected as the reason behind the majority of the deaths, there were major lapses on the part of the destination management committees in adopting precautionary measures.

“There were proposals to introduce a first-aid centre at the spot apart from providing an emergency service vehicle with trained lifesavers. But nothing happened in the past two years,” C. Majeed, a local rescue volunteer, said. He pointed out that local residents were the main rescuers during accidents.

Some of the local body members from the area alleged that the Irrigation Department was neglecting safety measures despite collecting fee from visitors. It was high time the authorities prevented entries to the riskiest spots where the highest number of drowning incidents were reported, they pointed out.

The huge granite pieces laid along some of the beach destinations to prevent sea erosion were also found emerging as a fresh threat for children who stroll around the area. It took about three hours to save the life of a nine-year-old child who was accidentally trapped between the rocks of the seawall at Vadakara. The boy was saved by Fire and Rescue Services personnel last Saturday.

“In Kozhikode district, only the Kappad beach has proper safety arrangements. The rest of the beaches do not have even sufficient lifeguards, life-saving accessories or first-aid facilities,” said V. Jagadeesh, a community rescue volunteer from Puthiyappa. He pointed out that the number of visitors was found increasing in Kozhikode and Vadakara beaches after the heightened regulations in Kappad.

Meanwhile, Tourism department sources said a separate project was under the consideration of the State government to improve the safety arrangements in all the prominent tourism destinations. The details of risky spots and possible solutions had already been submitted to the consideration of the authorities apart from addressing major issues, they claimed.