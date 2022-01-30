Safety measures still at their infancy at children’s home in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

30 January 2022 21:04 IST

Key posts remain vacant at the facility for unknown reasons

Many of the important recommendations made by various government agencies and organisations for the safety of girls at the Government Children’s Home in Kozhikode have been ignored despite recurring incidents of missing cases and their suspected links with criminal activities. The priority list for improving safety measures is back in focus following the latest incident in which six girls fled from the facility.

The preliminary findings of the Kerala State Child Rights Commission attest that there are no sufficient number of security personnel or staff to take care of the children. Though there are 39 children, including the six missing girls who were brought back, at the facility, only three officials are on duty to take care of them. No closed circuit television cameras or fortified compound walls are in place.

Apart from security issues, the posts of child welfare inspector and child counsellor have been lying vacant for long. According to official sources, the two posts are important as far as ensuring the welfare of the children and timely reporting of their additional requirements to the government are concerned.

Members of the commission who recently visited the campus said that they would submit a detailed report to the government on the situation at the facility in two weeks. According to them, the possibility of setting up police surveillance will also be explored, as many other important rehabilitation centres and care homes are functioning in the area.

“We are planning to meet each child personally and take note of individual complaints for prompt action. There are many suspected internal issues and grievances which can be verified only through personal interactions,” said commission member Babitha Balraj. She also made it clear that there would be concrete follow-up action based on each complaint received during the confidential interaction. The panel also expressed concern over the lack of proper training for staff to handle children. There are no such well-trained persons who can emerge as professional mentors for the children. To fill the void, the panel plans to meet ministers and the officials concerned and make suggestions for quick action.