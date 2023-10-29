HamberMenu
Safety inspections held in Kozhikode district

Checking was carried out in the wake of the Kalamassery incident

October 29, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Police officers carrying out checking in Kozhikode city on Sunday as part of the heightened vigil across the State in the wake of the Kalamassery bomb blast.

Police officers carrying out checking in Kozhikode city on Sunday as part of the heightened vigil across the State in the wake of the Kalamassery bomb blast. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

The police carried out flash inspections covering various public places in the city on Sunday in the wake of the Kalamassery bomb explosion. Bomb Detection and Disposal squad and the dog squads were also present during the extensive checking.

According to police sources, the squads covered all railway stations, bus stands, malls, and other important public spots in the district in view of ensuring public safety. There were also instructions from the State Police Headquarters to carry out checking and submit reports.

Apart from flash inspections, surveillance was also intensified around various public spots as part of the heightened vigil across the State. Police sources said plainclothesmen were also deployed at various spots for constant monitoring.

