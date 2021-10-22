Safety inspection of school buildings pending in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

22 October 2021 18:44 IST

Reopening of schools scheduled on November 1

The safety inspection of many school buildings is yet to be completed in Kozhikode even as preparations are in full swing for the formal reopening of schools in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol on November 1. The fitness certificate for schools will be given only after assessing a series of additional safety measures in view of the pandemic situation and the fluctuating weather conditions.

The latest instruction from the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights makes it clear that no fitness certificate will be granted to school buildings constructed by private managements without following standard building procedures. Buildings without plastered walls will not be considered for issuing fitness certificates.

School buildings located in environmentally sensitive areas will have to clear multiple levels of inspections by authorities apart from local body administrators concerned to secure clearance.

According to sources, there are efforts on the part of some private managements to secure the fitness certificate without the physical verification of facilities by the local administrators concerned. The child rights panel has issued a warning against such practices in the wake of confidential reports. The panel is also likely to monitor the checking process covering over 1,200 schools in the district.

Meanwhile, some aided school managements in ecologically sensitive areas have expressed concerns over the latest guidelines. According to them, the school buildings in many such areas are facing threat from granite quarries. There were cracks on the buildings as a result of the uncontrolled explosions, they said, adding that the managements were helpless in overcoming such hurdles.

The inspection of vehicles of educational institutions is also pending in the district. In Kozhikode, there are over 300 buses and over 750 light motor vehicles awaiting clearance for the transportation of children. Many such vehicles have remained idle for months. According to Motor Vehicles Department officials, an exclusive fitness checking drive for school vehicles under the Kozhikode Regional Transport Office will be held on October 23.