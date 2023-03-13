Safety checks under way at local firecracker manufacturing units in Kozhikode

March 13, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Following a State-level directive, the Fire and Rescue Services department has launched comprehensive safety inspections at various local firecracker units in Kozhikode district. There are around 16 registered local units in the district, of which 10 have already been inspected.

“Since it is festival season, we are maintaining high vigil. Though the number of workers is quite less in many local units, owners are seemingly well aware of their safety responsibilities,” said K.P. Baburaj, a station officer. He added that the checking squads had noticed minor violations, and that the owners had taken immediate action.

The squads mostly inspected the storage area of legally purchased stock of gunpowder and other explosive substances at the units. Access to such spots, quality of electrical wiring, standard of fire hydrants, and other emergency firefighting accessories were also inspected. Cleanliness of surroundings too was ensured to avoid possible fire outbreaks caused by undergrowth vegetation.

“In Kozhikode district, a majority of firecracker units are located in and around Kunnamangalam, Chathamangalam, Chelannur, Vadakara, and Koyilandy. Checking will be a continuous process in the light of soaring mercury levels,” said Mr. Baburaj, adding that there were instructions to keep an eye on large-scale retailers and their compliance with safety regulations.

The police have also adopted measures to check the safety of wholesale and retail shops.