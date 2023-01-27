Safety at stake as junctions in Kozhikode turn points of sale for nomadic vendors

January 27, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The rising number of nomads selling various products at busy intersections on the Kozhikode bypass is proving a headache for motorists. Those trying to canvas road users even defy the police to flourish in the business.

Taxi drivers say agents are suspected to be behind such sellers at the busy Malaparamba and Thondayad junctions. Their unrestricted movement is a dangerous trend, and it should be prevented, the taxi drivers said.

“Traffic police officers are seemingly reluctant to act against them . In the absence of restrictions, more such illegal vendors may get active in other busy spots,” said Valiyil Udayakumar, a taxi driver from Koyilandy. He added that the sudden entry of such vendors, including women and children, distract drivers, not to mention the danger it poses to their own lives.

It is also learnt that there is a well-planned shift system among nomadic vendors. At Malaparamba alone, over 10 persons take turns to meet daily targets reportedly fixed by product suppliers.

When contacted, a senior police officer said the police could not act independently against wayside traders without proper instructions from the higher authorities. “We are ready to intervene if the district administration and local self-government bodies finalise a proper action plan. Besides, the Department of Social Justice may take steps to address rehabilitation and livelihood issues,” he added.

