Safe tourism destination project planned at Pathankayam waterfalls in Kozhikode

June 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the support of about 50 rural families, the Kodenchery grama panchayat is planning to implement a safe tourism destination project at Pathankayam, a prominent eco-tourism spot in Kozhikode district where about 20 young tourists have drowned within the last 10 years. The project, to be proposed under the State government’s destination challenge scheme, is expected to cost ₹2 crore.

“We wish to set a participatory village tourism model where the local residents will come together under a destination management committee to take care of the area. They will be equipped professionally to manage new amenities here apart from overseeing the visitors’ safety,” says grama panchayat president Alex Thomas. According to him, the development plan proposes to have amenities such as tourism facilitation centre, information counter, cafeteria, comfort stations, and a 40- to 50-metre-long suspension bridge at the spot.

The model, previously set by Vana Samrakshana Samitis, will be adopted during the formation of local destination management committee. Efforts will be made to ensure a sustainable income for local residents who partner with the panchayat. For them, arrangements will be made to market their village products and ethnic food items. The panchayat hopes that the local residents will be happy to sign up with the project as it offers them a good option to improve their livelihood.

Retaining wall

“Pathankayam emerged as a dangerous spot in the absence of any strong regulation and the recklessness of visitors. This will definitely witness a change with the implementation of the proposed project using available funds from the Central and State governments. The support of labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme also will be sought to complete the construction of a retaining wall along the river,” says Mr. Thomas. He also points out that the panchayat has already earmarked ₹30 lakh to start construction of a good comfort station under the ‘Take a break’ scheme in the area.

Along with the new development projects, appointment of guards and entry regulation with tickets will be considered. Safety measures now in place at the Arippara falls, which was earlier a dangerous spot in the absence of any surveillance measures, will also be taken into account while finalising a safety plan for Pathankayam. The area is now under the control of the District Tourism Promotion Council.

Considering the current safety requirements of tourists at Pathankayam in view of the strengthening monsoon season, both the police and the local residents are keeping an eye on the visitors who make their entry to the dangerous stretches by trekking through restricted areas. Though the number of such visitors has been on the decline since the reopening of schools and colleges, there are still several groups that flock to the dangerous areas without any precaution. Many have already been imposed hefty fines for such violations.

