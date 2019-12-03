Kozhikode

Safe homes for inter-religious couples

more-in

The Department of Social Justice has decided to open safe homes in all districts to give safe accommodation for couples who face social isolation after their inter-religious or inter-caste wedding. Arrangements will be made to accommodate 10 couples at a time with food and other basic facilities. Voluntary organisation leaders who wish to arrange the facility can submit their proposals to the district-level offices before December 6, a press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 2:32:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/safe-homes-for-inter-religious-couples/article30143332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY