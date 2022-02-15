Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka die in road accident in Kozhikode

Those injured are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Those injured are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Three persons were killed and around a dozen injured when a tempo traveler bound for Sabarimala with pilgrims from Karnataka collided with a tipper lorry around 5.30 am at Purakkattiri in Kozhikode district on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

According to sources, four others have sustained serious injuries and seven more are left with minor injuries.

All of them are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The deceased include driver of the tempo travellor, Dinesh, a native of Ernakulam district in Kerala, and Shivanna and Nagaraj, who hailed from Hassan district in Karnataka.