Russian national allegedly abused by boyfriend fly back to Moscow

The parents of the accused O. K. Aakhil purchased air tickets for her

March 28, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Russian woman, who was allegedly severely tortured by her partner in Koorachundu, Kozhikode, has flown back to her homeland. She left Calicut International Airport at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, transiting at Dubai, and then on to Moscow, with the parents of the accused O. K. Aakhil purchasing her tickets. The woman was discharged from Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Monday and was shifted to the Government Mahila Mandiram in the city based on the instructions of the Kerala Women’s Commission.

According to the police, the victim had been living with her boyfriend for almost a month. They had travelled together from Qatar and had visited Nepal. The couple had regular altercations and she took the drastic step of jumping from the first floor of a building a week ago, resulting in her hospitalisation. She revealed that Mr. Aakhil had subjected her to constant harassment, physical and mental abuse. She was allegedly beaten with a wire and almost had her passport torn.

The incident led to the arrest of the accused, a resident of Koorachundu, whom the woman had met in Qatar through social media. She also gave a statement, including Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, before a Magistrate.

