Rural roads turn testing ground for underage riders

December 30, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the police and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) initiating stringent action against dangerous motorbike stunts on State and national highways, underage riders with altered motorbikes and scooters are now being spotted more in rural areas. Incidentally, most parents are seemingly unaware of the legal consequences of accidents involving their wards.

Though the motorcycle squads of the police have been monitoring major city roads, interior roads are still being used for such violations in the absence of flash patrol or CCTV surveillance. Moreover, enforcement squads are forced to depend on private CCTVs to track erring riders in the event of an accident or a public complaint.

“It is not just boys but underage girls are also venturing into road races for social media reels and photo shoots. And, most of them do it without the knowledge of their parents,” said P.T. Shaijan, a Pavangad native who recently stopped a youngsters’ gang and informed their parents. He added that youngsters were even suspected of consuming drugs ahead of bike stunts.

There are also instances of luxury cars with modified exhaust sounds being used for road race by youngsters. Tinted glasses used in such vehicles offer privacy to the passengers, and they are being misused by youngsters.

Tourism entrepreneurs around Thusharagiri and Kakkadampoyil hill stations said the police or MVD squads were not conducting flash checks to book young riders without licence.

At the same time, the MVD and enforcement squad members said efforts were on to widen the existing AI camera network to cover more rural roads across the State. According to them, many underage riders and their parents have already been caught red-handed with the help of live camera visuals. They urged parents to capture visuals of violations and bring them to the attention of the authorities for spot action.