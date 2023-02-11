Runway recarpeting at Calicut airport to be completed by May, says MP

February 11, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

Runway recarpeting work at the Calicut International Airport will be completed by May, M.K. Raghavan, MP, has said.

Explaining the outcome of his talks with R.K. Agarwal, Technical Director of NSC Projects, the firm that is handling the recarpeting work, Mr. Raghavan said the work would not affect Hajj services from the airport during the day.

Mr. Raghavan said his efforts to speed up work through the Parliament, Aviation Ministry, and the Airports Authority of India were met with flimsy excuses. However, NSC Projects, which has experience of completing work in Ahmedabad and Kochi, responded positively. “Project director Rajeender Singh and managing partner Narbeer Singh have assured that the work will be completed in a short time. It is progressing well at the moment. They had difficulty procuring some material earlier, but not anymore,” he said in a press release.

Recarpeting is done in three layers, and 1,000 metres of the first layer have been completed. All runway lights including centreline lights are being installed along with recarpeting. Once the work is over, the runway can support wide-bodied aircrafts easily. All guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organisation will be followed, Mr. Agarwal informed Mr. Raghavan.

The MP said Hajj services could be conducted from the Calicut airport during the day using narrow-body aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT