‘Run for Unity’ evokes good response

KANNUR

01 March 2020 20:01 IST

The Sports Kerala Marathon organised by the Kerala Sports Department with the message ‘Run for Unity’ drew hundreds of people, including women and children, here on Sunday.

The marathon was flagged off by Ministers Ramachandran Kadannappalli and E.P. Jayarajan at the collectorate ground.

Competitions were held for men and women in three categories of 21 km, 10 km and 5 km. A 3-km walk was also held. Separate competitions were held for both men and women. The event, which kick started at 5.30 a.m., concluded by 8 a.m.

The 21 km race started at the collectorate ground and ended at Payyambalam beach.

Anand Krishnan and Asha T.P. came first in the 21 km race, while Sherin Jose and Stella came first in the 10 km event. Vishnu and Aparna came victorious in the 5 km category. Trophies and cash prizes were awarded in each category.

District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, Sports Department Director Jeromic George, Indian footballer C.K. Vineeth, State Sports Council vice-president O.K. Vineesh, Sports Department Additional Director B. Ajith, District Sports Council president K.K. Pavithran, participated in the event.