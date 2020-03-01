Kozhikode

‘Run for Unity’ evokes good response

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannapalli, along with Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan, flagging off the Sports Kerala Marathon organised by the Sports Department in Kannur on Sunday.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannapalli, along with Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan, flagging off the Sports Kerala Marathon organised by the Sports Department in Kannur on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: S_K_MOHAN

The Sports Kerala Marathon organised by the Kerala Sports Department with the message ‘Run for Unity’ drew hundreds of people, including women and children, here on Sunday.

The marathon was flagged off by Ministers Ramachandran Kadannappalli and E.P. Jayarajan at the collectorate ground.

Competitions were held for men and women in three categories of 21 km, 10 km and 5 km. A 3-km walk was also held. Separate competitions were held for both men and women. The event, which kick started at 5.30 a.m., concluded by 8 a.m.

The 21 km race started at the collectorate ground and ended at Payyambalam beach.

Anand Krishnan and Asha T.P. came first in the 21 km race, while Sherin Jose and Stella came first in the 10 km event. Vishnu and Aparna came victorious in the 5 km category. Trophies and cash prizes were awarded in each category.

District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, Sports Department Director Jeromic George, Indian footballer C.K. Vineeth, State Sports Council vice-president O.K. Vineesh, Sports Department Additional Director B. Ajith, District Sports Council president K.K. Pavithran, participated in the event.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2020 8:01:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/run-for-unity-evokes-good-response/article30957295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY