Ruling, Opposition parties not interested in people’s problems, says SDPI

Published - November 19, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) held its State-level representative council here on Tuesday.

Opening the event, party national vice-president Mohammed Shefi said that the ruling and Opposition parties were unable to address the grave problems faced by the people. The Union government was trying to protect the interests of corporates, he alleged.

The government was not interested in addressing unemployment, price rise, poverty, malnutrition, and the delay in holding exams in universities, he added. Moovattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi, SDPI State president, presided over the event.

Related Topics

politics / Kozhikode

