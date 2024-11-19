Ruling, Opposition parties not interested in people’s problems, says SDPI

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) held its State-level representative council here on Tuesday.

Opening the event, party national vice-president Mohammed Shefi said that the ruling and Opposition parties were unable to address the grave problems faced by the people. The Union government was trying to protect the interests of corporates, he alleged.

The government was not interested in addressing unemployment, price rise, poverty, malnutrition, and the delay in holding exams in universities, he added. Moovattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi, SDPI State president, presided over the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.