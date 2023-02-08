Ruckus in Kozhikode Corporation Council over discussion on State, Union budgets

February 08, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on Wednesday was eventful with the ruling front councillors and those of the Opposition locking horns over one case after the other throughout the meeting.

The incidents started with Mayor Beena Philip denying permission for adjournment motion proposals by K. Moideen Koya of the IUML and Navya Haridas of the BJP while permitting C.M. Jamsheer of the CPI(M) to present his motion. Interestingly, all the three motions were interlinked.

As Ms. Haridas was proposed to present a motion against the State Budget terming it anti-people, Mr. Koya’s motion was against both the State and Union budgets. Mr. Jamsheer’s motion, which was finally presented, was against the Union Budget and in support of the State Budget.

The BJP asked as to why the Mayor denied permission to a discussion on the State Budget while permitting one on the Union Budget and staged a walkout, besides sporting placards and shouting slogans. The UDF also staged a walkout shouting slogans against price hike. The discussion went on for over an hour during which all parties tried to verify their claims and allegations.

The council turned a verbal warzone later upon Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita’s comments on the alleged corruption during the tenure of M. Bhaskaran as Mayor. While her earlier comments on the Punjab National Bank embezzlement case that the Corporation had a role in it had irked the ruling front, the comment on Mr. Bhaskaran sent them into an uproar following which the Mayor demanded that Ms. Shobhita retract her statement. The ruling front alleged that Ms. Shobhita was disrespecting a deceased person. She refused to retract her statement.

Later, the council discussed construction projects planned for traders at Sathram building at Kidson Corner that is being evacuated for the construction of a parking plaza. Councillor S.K. Aboobakker demanded that the council discuss the plan with the district administration and the police before finalising the spot for the structures so that it did not cause traffic problems as before when traders set up concrete structures for their shops.