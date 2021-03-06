Ruckus in council over licence renewal of IT kiosk

UDF demands opportunity for all to bid for the unit

A proposal for licence renewal of the IT kiosk in the corporation office compound led to heated debates at the Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on Thursday.

Technoworld IT, a unit of the Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree CDS, has been running the kiosk for the past 10 years. It has now sought the renewal of the licence.

However, a few UDF councillors found the demand inappropriate. They maintained that most members of Technoworld IT were also part of Unity Group, which had taken up the management of Mahila Mall in the city, said to be the first mall in Asia with an all-woman crew. Congress councillor P. Ushadevi said that the group had lost its credibility, as it could not manage the mall well, resulting in many women entrepreneurs turning bankrupt. She added that the same unit had been reaping the benefits of the kiosk for long, and that others should also be given an opportunity to bid for it. The proposal was put to vote and passed in favour of Technoworld IT.

Earlier, the Opposition staged a walkout after Mayor Beena Philip denied permission for submissions in the council, as the model code of conduct was in force. The UDF had sought permission for an adjournment motion against fuel price hike.