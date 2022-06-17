RTO to recommend action against 44 private bus operators in Kozhikode

They resorted to a flash strike, leaving hundreds of passengers in the lurch

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to initiate stringent action against bus operators in the Kozhikode-Kuttiyadi route who resorted to a flash strike on Thursday and Friday, inconveniencing hundreds of passengers.

Regional Transport Officer (Vadakara) C.V.M. Shereef said a report would be submitted to the Regional Transport Authority soon, recommending fine or cancellation of permits of 44 private buses for violation of essential service rules.

The bus workers resorted to the flash strike after a private bus driver was arrested on Thursday on charge of reckless driving that resulted in a collision with a KSRTC bus at Atholi. According to the KSRTC driver, the accident was a “planned one” and meant to cause serious damage to the bus. He claimed that there were similar attempts earlier on the part of the accused driver to interrupt the service.

Mr. Shereef, who acted on the basis of a report from the Perambra Joint Regional Transport Officer, said the bus operators had denied an essential service to the passengers without proper notice or intimation. “Though the bus owners have claimed that the strike was called by a section of bus workers, they will also be liable to face action,” he added.