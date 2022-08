RTO to hold adalat on Friday

August 10, 2022 21:09 IST

The Kozhikode Regional Transport Office will hold ‘Vahaneeyam’, a grievance redressal adalat, at Town Hall on Friday. Antony Raju, Minister for Transport, will open the event. Officials said issues related to transport tax dues and revenue recovery proceedings would be taken up at the adalat.

