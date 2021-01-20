RTI activists to move court against Anvar

A group of Right to Information Act (RTI) activists has said it will approach the Kerala High Court against P.V. Anvar, Left Democratic Front-supported Independent MLA for Nilambur, seeking government takeover of land in his possession that is above the ceiling fixed by the Land Reforms Act.
RTI activists Manoj Kedaram, K.V. Shaji, and P. Soman told the media on Tuesday that their complaints filed with the Election Commission, Governor, Assembly Speaker, and the Revenue Minister had not yielded any results. They claimed that the district collectors of Malappuram and Kozhikode had submitted in a report to the government that Mr. Anvar was holding land more than what was sanctioned by the law. An individual or a family can hold only up to 15 acres as per the Act. However, as per the affidavits submitted to the poll panel during various elections, the MLA had said that he owned 207.84 acres, the activists claimed. When all the other MLAs recorded the land in terms of acres and cents, Mr. Anvar did it in terms of square ft of land to cover up the illegality, they alleged.
The State Land Board chairman on July 19, 2017, had directed the Land Board, Thamarassery, to file a suo motu case. However, no case had been registered so far.
