RT-PCR lab to be opened in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

05 September 2020 23:43 IST

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will open a new RT-PCR laboratory attached to the Regional Public Health Laboratory, Kozhikode, on Sunday.

According to a release, the lab will function from the premises of a training centre of the Health Department at Malaparamba in the city. Ms. Shylaja said in the release that the new facility would help ramp up tests to detect COVID-19 cases.

