KozhikodeKozhikode 05 September 2020 23:43 IST
RT-PCR lab to be opened in Kozhikode
Updated: 05 September 2020 23:43 IST
Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will open a new RT-PCR laboratory attached to the Regional Public Health Laboratory, Kozhikode, on Sunday.
According to a release, the lab will function from the premises of a training centre of the Health Department at Malaparamba in the city. Ms. Shylaja said in the release that the new facility would help ramp up tests to detect COVID-19 cases.
