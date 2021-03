Kozhikode

02 March 2021 00:32 IST

A special squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday seized unaccounted money of ₹35.97 lakh from a Rajasthan native. Bhabut Singh, 54, who carried the money, was detained while he was travelling by the Mangaluru-Chennai Express.

The RPF squad carried out the inspection following a tip-off received by their senior officials.

