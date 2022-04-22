RPF seize unaccounted cash worth ₹1 crore

Two carriers detained for failure to produce evidence to prove source of money

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹1 crore from two persons who were travelling by the Dadar-Tirunelveli Express.

Jetha Ram, 37, of Rajasthan and Sagar Dhondu Kap, 23, of Maharashtra who carried the liquid cash in their shoulder bags were detained after they failed to produce documentary evidence to prove the source of money.

The seizure was made during a flash inspection conducted by the RPF squad led by Inspector N. Kesavadas. Though the two claimed that they were working with a textile firm in Mumbai, the investigation team could not confirm it. The plan of the two who began their journey from Mumbai was to hand over the cash to someone in Kozhikode. The currencies were all in the denomination of ₹20,000.

Both the carriers and the money were presented before the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Department, Kozhikode. RPF officials said it was the biggest seizure they had made in recent times. RPF officers A.P. Deepak, A.P. Ajith Ashok, K. Saju, Saji Augustine, Abdul Sathar, V. Savin, and O.K. Ajeesh were part of the squad.

RPF sources said they came across the incident while carrying out a special checking drive ordered by RPF Inspector General Easwara Rao and Commandant Jethin B Raj. In the wake of the latest seizure, the drive will be intensified with the support of local patrol squads, they said.