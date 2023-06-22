RPF in action with additional strength to suppress drug trafficking

June 22, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the support of officers on special duty, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has intensified its checking on night train services under the Palakkad division to track incidents of drug trafficking and examine all suspicious consignments.

The support of around 25 RPF officers from the Chennai division, who were recently deployed on duty following a special directive, will be sought to coordinate the flash inspections.

An RPF inspector who is now part of the squad operating between Kozhikode and Mahe says the officers have been given clear instructions about trains to be covered under the drive for a flawless vigil. There will be thorough inspections in all compartments to seize unaccompanied luggage and consignments, which are usually a cover to smuggle drug and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor, he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Till very recently, the RPF had been covering train services between Palakkad and Mangaluru with the support of a skeletal staff. The number of officers on duty was considered for an increase subsequent to the Elathur train arson case. RPF sources said the new work arrangement with the support of additional staff was found working well to manage the safety responsibilities.

“Though the tracking of persons who wait for collecting unaccompanied consignments continues to be a difficult exercise, there is a strong monitoring mechanism now in place around all railway stations,” says an additional sub inspector with the RPF in Vadakara. He points out that the support of the dog squad is also now explored in a bigger way to support the flash checking teams.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) sources, drug carriers have been exploiting late-night train services after the local police introduced hotspot analysis for stronger action against drug pushers. As over 600 suspected carriers and traders were nabbed within the last five months using the new strategy in the north Kerala region, there are many who tried to misuse the rail network to flourish in the trade, they say.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT