Royal College of Physicians holds conference in Kozhikode

September 10, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh held a conference and fellows’ roll-signing ceremony here on Sunday.

According to a release, Andrew Elder, president, Royal College of Physicians, who opened the conference, said that while technology integration in diagnosis and care should be actively encouraged, physical examination and person-centred care were equally significant.

“Our doctors should spend more time at the bedside. It is, after all, where the patient is,” Dr. Elder said. Physical examination enhanced a doctor’s confidence in his own clinical skills and reduced the number of tests and over-investigation. Besides, the doctor-patient bond would instil trust and reassure and reduce stress level of the patient. “It promotes treatment adherence and better health outcomes,” Dr. Elder said. He also highlighted the significance of soft skills such as empathy and active listening and dealing with mismatch between expectation and delivery.

Vinod Ravindran, Regional Advisor, Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, and Director, Centre for Rheumatology, Kozhikode, said that a doctor’s success was in evolving an optimal diagnostic methodology by continually developing the skill to correlate clinical information gathered from physical diagnosis with the results provided by medical diagnostic technologies.

Dr. Elder also brought with him a piece of the Royal College Roll made from ‘vellum parchment’, which is animal skin used as a writing material. A special ceremony was held to enable the fellows of the Edinburgh college to sign it. Scientific sessions on current trends in managing cardiac diseases, diabetes in older people and unusual infections were also part of the event held at the Taj Gateway Hotel.

