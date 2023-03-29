Row over proposed exhibition at Swapnanagari ground in Kozhikode

March 29, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The filling of the Kottooli wetland and destruction of mangrove forest near Swapnanagari ground in the city were brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, District Collector, and the Kozhikode Corporation by the Sarovaram Mangrove and Wetland Protection Committee recently. While proceedings on the said complaints are on, landowners’ move to offer the space for a two-month-long exhibition has sparked a row.

The District Collector has already issued a stop memo against any development (loading or unloading soil) work at the ground for fear of the soil being used to fill the land. Local residents had pointed out that wetland filling had been causing flooding in the region. Hence, a bike-racing event that was scheduled to be held at the ground recently was shifted to another venue as the event would require a lot of soil to create a landscape.

The proposed exhibition, however, has split local residents into two. A group led by the BJP is against permitting any sort of event at the ground. “Programmes organised at the Swapnanagari ground usually do not have the required licence from the Kozhikode Corporation. But now, the Corporation is willing to issue licence provided documents are produced, despite the delicate condition of the land,” said Satheesh Parannur, BJP State committee member.

On the other hand, a larger section of the Sarovaram Mangrove and Wetland Protection Committee do not mind exhibitions that do not cause any change to the landscape. “They are just putting up tents. It will have no environmental impact. Such exhibitions are the lifeline of the region around Eranhipalam for decades,” said I.K. Biju, convenor of the committee.

The BJP has decided to go ahead with protest action.