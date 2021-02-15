Row over Niravu in council

Kozhikode

UDF councillors oppose extension of agency’s service

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation’s move to extend the services of Niravu Zero Waste Management for another one-and-a-half months met with stiff opposition from the opposition councillors who claimed that the agency under the Haritha Keralam Mission did not live up to expectations.

Congress councillor K.C. Shobhita pointed out that Niravu was supposed to provide training to members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) in all wards over the past six months and to equip them to carry out their task of waste collection in each ward. However, the agency has failed to meet the target. “Now, they are asking for an extension, which would bring additional expense to the corporation as the monthly fee of the agency is ₹1.62 lakh,” she said. Indian Union Muslim League councillor K. Moideen Koya alleged that the corporation had a soft corner to Niravu despite it being under the scanner for allegedly cheating the corporation by mixing sand with plastic rejects that were to be cleared from the corporation’s plastic treatment plant at West Hill, which is managed by the agency.

Congress councillor P.N. Ajitha and Independent councillor K. Nirmala questioned the kind of training Niravu would impart to HKS members which it has not done so far.

‘HKS not active’

Health Officer R.S. Gopakumar said that the HKS was not active in around 16 wards of the corporation and that the members need to be trained to carry out their task in these wards at the earliest. As the health inspectors in these wards were busy with COVID duties, the service of Niravu was necessary for at least a few months. CPI(M) councillor M.C. Anil Kumar said that the councillors will soon be busy with election campaigns that they will not have time to get involved in matters of waste management. So the service of Niravu has been enlisted only till the end of the Assembly election process.

Health Standing Committee Chairperson S. Jayasree cited the need for homework in the matter of waste management and the need to appoint a nodal officer to manage the HKS.

New agency

Meanwhile, the corporation’s contract with Niravu for the management of the plastic recycling unit at West Hill has expired.

Based on fresh negotiations, the expression of interest put forth by Konari Advanced Polymers has been approved by the council.