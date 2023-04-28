ADVERTISEMENT

Row over Jubilee Hall’s name in Corporation council

April 28, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJP demand that inauguration of the hall be postponed until the issue is resolved

The Hindu Bureau

A discussion on the change in the name of the renovated Jubilee Hall at Tali resulted in heated arguments at the Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on Friday.

BJP councillor Saritha Parayeri, in a submission, demanded the Corporation to step back from renaming the hall after freedom fighter Mohammed Abdur Rahman considering the sentiments of the local people of Tali. Even though the Mayor maintained that the issue will be discussed with the local people after the inauguration of the hall on Saturday, BJP councillor T. Rinish demanded that the inauguration be postponed until the issue is settled. However, Mayor Beena Philip did not relent.

Later, Opposition leader K.C. Shobitha raised a few queries on the Corporation’s contract with the controversial Zonta Infratech about the biomining and capping activities at Njeliyanparamba. Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini answered that the civic body could impose a fine on the company for not completing the task on time at the rate of 0.3% of the total project cost per year. However, it can not impose a fine that is more than 5% of the project cost in total and hence, a fine of ₹38.15 lakh will be imposed. She said that the reasons cited by the company for delay was mainly COVID-19 and the lock down, which, based on the terms of the agreement, being a non-human induced condition, was a valid excuse.

Congress Councillor S.K. Aboobakker, in a submission, pointed out the traffic congestion on various roads in the heart of the city and demanded an immediate solution to the issue. The Mayor said that a meeting of the Traffic Regulatory Committee will be convened soon to discuss the issue.

Councillor T.K. Shemina brought in the issue of some pensioners not receiving their full amount, which, the office superintendent clarified, was due to them not linking their bank accounts with Aadhar. The dividend from the Centre was remitted only through Aadhar-linked bank accounts, she explained. However, it led to another set of heated arguments between the CPI(M) and BJP councillors. 

