Row over completion of work at Njeliyanparamba waste management plant in Kozhikode

May 01, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Kozhikode

The grace period of 30 days extended by the Kozhikode Corporation to Zonta Infratech, the company that is carrying out biomining and capping activities at Njeliyanparamba waste management plant, to complete the works it was entrusted upon, reportedly came to an end on April 30. However, the works are nowhere near complete and the Corporation has not discussed any further extension of the contract so far.

The Corporation had extended the contract with Zonta Infratech four times since it first engaged with the latter in 2019. The agreement was to carry out biomining and capping on the 6.5-acre land so as to pave way for the proposed waste-to-energy plant. The company had cited inability to carry out the works due to the pandemic as the reason for seeking extension. However, it could not make much of a progress even after the lockdown was lifted and the pandemic subsided. The Corporation has already paid Zonta Infratech ₹3.46 crore of the ₹7.77 crore contract amount.

“We have checked every part of the plant and could figure out that not more than 25% of the work has been completed. But the Corporation claims that 80% work has been completed,” said K.C. Shobhita, Opposition leader at the Corporation.

The Corporation council on March 30 had decided to allow the company to complete the work by April 30, after the company sought the remaining funds from the Corporation amid strong protest from the Opposition. “It is just another excuse to pay the company in full despite its failure to comply with the terms,” Ms. Shobhita alleged.

On the other hand, S. Jayasree, Health Standing Committee Chairperson of the Corporation, claimed that replacing Zonta Infratech at this point would sabotage all the progress made in the work so far. “Biomining and capping cannot be carried out during rain. If we disengage ourselves from Zonta Infratech now, we will not be able to make use of the favourable weather of May,” she said. Ms. Jayasree also clarified that the grace period given to the company was for 30 working days rather than 30 days from the date it was issued.

“They are working round the clock and at maximum strength. We expect them to achieve the target within the allotted time that ends sometime during mid-May,” she said. Ms. Jayasree said that a technical committee that has been formed to assess the progress in works will visit Njeliyanparamba soon and that further action will be taken based on the committee’s report.