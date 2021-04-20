Row over ad revenue issue

United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor K. Moideen Koya’s allegation that the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation was not much concerned about the loss of revenue from advertisements led to a heated debate at a meeting of the corporation council on Monday.

Mr. Koya, in a submission, said that the corporation used to earn around ₹75 lakh per annum from advertisements. But with the amendments brought in with the introduction of GST, the corporation has lost that income.

He said that the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has come up new laws to ensure its advertisement revenue.

However, the Kozhikode Corporation has made no such moves, he said.

He also alleged that the advertisement revenue that is due for the corporation is being received by an advertisement agency headed by a young CPI(M) leader, which is the reason why the corporation is not interested in earning it back. This led to debates between ruling and opposition councillors which was put to rest with the Mayor’s intervention.

Containment zones

LDF councillor P. Diwakaran pointed out the mistakes made by the district administration in determining containment zones and called for the corporation’s intervention to correct it.

UDF councillor Manoharan Mangarayil made a submission about the after-effects of the 2004 tsunami that still lingers in some parts of Elathur.

He said that around 400 families along Korappuzha to Elathur railway station had their wells polluted after the tsunami, which remains so even after 15 years.

He suggested the construction of a canal in the region linking Korappuzha and the sea as a solution to the issue.

LDF councillor V.K. Mohandas pointed out that the owner of the boat that capsized near Mangaluru coast recently had suffered a loss of ₹1.5 crore.

As the boat was not insured, the corporation should exert pressure on Central and State governments to get him compensated by the shipping company, he added.

BJP councillor Anuradha Thayat demanded that the corporation take steps to take the traffic park at Chakkorathukulam back from the Rotary Club.