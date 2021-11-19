Row in Kozhikode Corporation council over selection of ASHA workers

CPI(M) nominees favoured, alleges opposition

Opposition councillors in the Kozhikode Corporation expressed their displeasure over the selection of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers for various wards in the Corporation, at the council meeting on Friday.

The civic body needs 103 ASHA workers. However, the District Programme Manager of Arogya Keralam has permitted it to appoint only 50 workers in the first phase. The final list of 50 ASHA workers was prepared after interviewing 196 candidates. It was approved by the health standing committee before being presented before the council.

Opposition councillors alleged that a majority of selected candidates were either CPI(M) loyalists or spouses of party activists. Several councillors complained that more qualified candidates whom they had hand-picked were rejected in favour of party nominees. “I even met a candidate who is a regular tax payer and attended the interview for fun,” said Nadakkavu councillor Alphonsa Mathew. Panniyankara councillor K. Nirmala said councillors had no say in the matter unless they belonged to the ruling front.

Earlier, Pokkunnu councillor K. Issah Ahamed made a submission on the condition of anganwadis functioning from rented buildings and the inability to renew contracts with landlords in many cases. He suggested that the Corporation enforce the Government directive to accommodate anganwadis in nearby Government schools, if possible. The submission led to a prolonged discussion on how hard it was to get the school authorities to agree to it, despite both schools and anganwadis coming under the Corporation. However, the council decided to press the matter further.

Puthiyara councillor T. Rinish brought up the issue of encroachment on Government land by a private agency against whom the Corporation had failed to initiate action. He said the agency had encroached upon the land belonging to Comtrust, filled the drain passing though it, and converted the land into a private parking area. The Corporation had served notice on the agency 20 days ago, but it had not paid heed to it. He asked as to why the Corporation was not taking stringent action against the agency.

The superintending engineer said the agency had been directed to clear the soil it had dumped on the land immediately. At the same time, the Mayor advised all councillors to be vigilant against encroachment on Government land and inform officials immediately if such instances came to their notice.

Paroppadi councillor K.C. Shobhita said several LED boards and digital display boards had been erected in various parts of the city without the Corporation’s permission, thus cheating it out of its revenue. She demanded the Town Planning wing to submit a list of legitimate hoardings and LED display boards in the city.

Kommeri councillor Kavita Arun lamented the poor condition of the V.K. Krishna Menon Smriti Vanam at Eravathukunnu which had now become a meeting point for anti-social elements.