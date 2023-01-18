Round-the-clock palliative care in Kozhikode city soon

January 18, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode city could soon offer round-the-clock palliative care service to needy patients.

The City Corporation is planning to do this by appointing more trained nursing staff at its pain and palliative care centre and linking the centre with the 19 primary health centres and the soon-to-be launched 24 health and wellness centres. The number of existing four pain and palliative care units will be raised to six.

Health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree told The Hindu that a sum of ₹8 crore had been allocated in the Corporation budget for palliative care. It was well above the previous allocations of around ₹50 lakh a year. "We are planning to develop a network of healthcare institutions and put in place a system so that homecare is made available throughout the day," said Ms. Jayashree. According to a rough estimate, there are around 2,400 people needing home care in Kozhikode city. The Corporation is providing care to around 1,000 people right now.

There are only trained nursing staff at the Corporation's palliative centre located next to the TB centre at Idiyangara. It is equipped with all facilities. If male nursing staff and secondary physiotherapists are appointed, services can be extended. Once the centre was linked with other health centres, services of doctors too could be arranged, said Ms. Jayashree. The advice of experts such as K. Suresh Kumar, former Director, Institute of Palliative Medicine, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, could be sought.

The authorities are designing the network in such a way that palliative care services will be made available with just a phone call.

The Corporation is also planning to associate with private agencies in the city. "Since we have trained nursing staff, they can train the nurses in private units if there is a need," she said. A meeting with private agencies has been scheduled in coming weeks.