Rough weather alert in Kozhikode; more families from upland villages shifted to safety

Responding to the rough weather alert, over 300 families from various upland villages have been shifted to safer locations in Kozhikode district. The most number of families shifted were from Kizhakkoth village in Koduvally.

According to Revenue officials, 20 families from Kakkad village were shifted to safer locations, as part of relief measures initiated after assessing the risk factors. A majority of the those shifted were staying with their relatives, they said.

Around 10 relief camps earlier opened by local administrators have been wound up, and there are now 80 active camps in various locations in the district. According to official figures, 4,481 persons are staying in camps under Kozhikode, Thamarassery, Vadakara and Koyilandy taluks.

At 43, Kozhikode taluk has the highest number of relief camps. There are 1,718 members from 572 families in the temporary camps. Most of their houses have been waterlogged for over two days. Revenue department officials from Vadakara said there were 1,288 members from 350 families in the relief camps. Koyilandy and Thamarassery taluks have given temporary accommodation to about 1,500 persons.

On August 1 (Thursday), the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recorded partial damage to five houses in various parts of Thamarassery taluk. One house was completely destroyed at Rayaroth in heavy rain. Revenue department officials visited the majority of the affected spots to take stock of the situation and initiate proceedings for sanctioning compensation.

Though there were no casualties, several houses at Kannadikkal, Vengeri and Poolakkadavu areas in Kozhikode city remained waterlogged on Thursday following the rising water level in the Poonoor river. Several village roads around the locations were also found submerged in storm water.

Fire and Rescue Services officials said they were prepared to meet any emergency situation. They called upon drivers to avoid driving on inundated roads and bridges. Kerala State Electricity Board officials said they had restored power supply in almost all affected locations in the city.

