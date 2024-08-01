GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rough weather alert in Kozhikode; more families from upland villages shifted to safety

Over 4,000 persons have been accommodated in relief camps opened with the support of local bodies in Kozhikode

Published - August 01, 2024 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Women engaged in preparing food at Government Women’s Polytechnic College, Malaparamba, for distribution at various relief camps in Kozhikode district on August 1.

Women engaged in preparing food at Government Women’s Polytechnic College, Malaparamba, for distribution at various relief camps in Kozhikode district on August 1. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Responding to the rough weather alert, over 300 families from various upland villages have been shifted to safer locations in Kozhikode district. The most number of families shifted were from Kizhakkoth village in Koduvally.

According to Revenue officials, 20 families from Kakkad village were shifted to safer locations, as part of relief measures initiated after assessing the risk factors. A majority of the those shifted were staying with their relatives, they said.

Around 10 relief camps earlier opened by local administrators have been wound up, and there are now 80 active camps in various locations in the district. According to official figures, 4,481 persons are staying in camps under Kozhikode, Thamarassery, Vadakara and Koyilandy taluks.

At 43, Kozhikode taluk has the highest number of relief camps. There are 1,718 members from 572 families in the temporary camps. Most of their houses have been waterlogged for over two days. Revenue department officials from Vadakara said there were 1,288 members from 350 families in the relief camps. Koyilandy and Thamarassery taluks have given temporary accommodation to about 1,500 persons.

On August 1 (Thursday), the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recorded partial damage to five houses in various parts of Thamarassery taluk. One house was completely destroyed at Rayaroth in heavy rain. Revenue department officials visited the majority of the affected spots to take stock of the situation and initiate proceedings for sanctioning compensation.

Though there were no casualties, several houses at Kannadikkal, Vengeri and Poolakkadavu areas in Kozhikode city remained waterlogged on Thursday following the rising water level in the Poonoor river. Several village roads around the locations were also found submerged in storm water.

Fire and Rescue Services officials said they were prepared to meet any emergency situation. They called upon drivers to avoid driving on inundated roads and bridges. Kerala State Electricity Board officials said they had restored power supply in almost all affected locations in the city.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.