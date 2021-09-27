Rollout of Hygiene Protocol in Kozhikode may be delayed

Towards cleaner city: An aerial view of Kozhikode city. The Hygiene Protocol is a set of rules encompassing a variety of sectors to ensure total hygiene of Kozhikode.

Kozhikode

27 September 2021 22:10 IST

Public response to draft overwhelming and their suggestions need to be included, says Corpn.

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation may postpone the launch of its Hygiene Protocol further to incorporate suggestions from the public. The Corporation had published the draft of the protocol a few weeks ago and was planning to release the revised version by the end of the month while the protocol was set to be launched on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, coinciding with the Sanitation Week. However, the response to the draft from the public has been overwhelming, necessitating a thorough revision of the protocol.

“We have been receiving suggestions from all quarters, by email, post, on WhatsApp, and through the website. It takes time to sort them all out and design the protocol for each new sector that has come up in the discussions,” said S. Jayasree, Health Standing Committee chairperson of the Corporation.

The draft protocol comprised rules that need to be followed in 28 sectors. But with the recent suggestions, the number of sectors has risen to 48. “We have a few sectors more to consider such as saloons and beauty parlours, accommodation of guest labourers, online marketing, food delivery and even the Corporation office, which need to be incorporated to make the protocol really comprehensive,” Ms. Jayasree added.

The new suggestions have to be presented before the expert committee once again for further discussions before they are finalised.

Training centre

Meanwhile, the training centre for the protocol, which was planned to be set up at Anakkulam Cultural Centre, has been shifted to Shekharan Memorial Hall at Eranhipalam. The training module is being prepared. Training will be imparted to all sections of people, and certificates will be issued in association with the Kerala Institute of Local Administration.

At the same time, all other ground-level activities for the implementation of the protocol such as forming ward committees and registration of residents’ associations and other units are in progress. The Corporation had conducted discussions on the draft with all sections of people including Kudumbashree groups, trade unions, media, youth organisations, NGOs and restaurant associations. The draft was distributed among all sections resulting in everyone coming up with creative suggestions in their respective fields.

“There is no point in hurrying and launching a half-baked protocol. We plan to do it thoroughly and hence the delay,” Ms. Jayasree said, adding that there were plans to translate the protocol into Hindi and English as well, for the benefit of the migrant population.