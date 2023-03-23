Roads turn death traps as Kozhikode sees a surge in traffic rule violations

March 23, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The surge in reckless driving, speeding, drunk driving, overtaking from the left side, lane indiscipline, and violation of one-way rules has resulted in a significant rise in the number of road accidents in Kozhikode city. Tragically, roads in the city witness loss of precious lives every day.

The authorities have identified several accident-prone spots in the city such as West Hill, Chungam, Malaparamba, Eranhipalam, Thondayad, Vengeri, Muzhikkal, Kovoor, Cheruvannur, Arekkad, Feroke, and Pantheerankkavu. However, things have not improved. Citizens have pointed fingers at the police department, citing their perceived lack of action in curbing the rising number of accidents.

“The inept attitude of the traffic police in addressing the issue is one of the root causes of the problem. The traffic police are not doing enough to curtail speeding, rash driving, and other unsafe practices, including use of mobile phones while driving,” said K. Bhaskaran, a senior citizen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many believe that the police department should adopt a more proactive approach to enhance road safety. “Innovative solutions such as installing surveillance cameras on arterial roads and major junctions can help book traffic offenders,” he added.

"Until I shifted to Kozhikode, I thought Thiruvananthapuram had the worst traffic indiscipline. But here, it is terrifyingly horrible,” lamented a government employee who was transferred to the city three months ago.

P.K. Sreejith, a resident, acknowledged that the traffic department had stepped up enforcement by enhancing police presence in accident-prone areas to catch violators. However, he was skeptical about the effectiveness of such measures and demanded more concrete measures.

The residents of Kozhikode are frustrated with the police department’s handling of the issue of road safety. “They must take such concerns seriously and work with the public to implement effective measures to save lives,” said a college teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT