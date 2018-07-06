Roadmap planned to counter stray dog menace

There are more than 13,000 stray dogs within the Kozhikode Corporation limits, and their number is rising steadily. The results of the stray dog survey conducted by the National Service Scheme of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad, in the first week of March show that 16% of the total stray dog population in the city are puppies, while 24.2% are lactating females.

The results of the survey were released during the World Zoonosis Day observance by Indian Veterinary Association Kerala, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, and the Kozhikode Corporation on Friday. The survey, the first in the State, was conducted in 17 wards.

The survey pointed out that the free availability of food source was the major cause for the escalation of stray dog population and suggested responsible waste management to control it. Besides, abandoning owned dogs is adding to stray dog menace. Micro chipping of owned dogs with details of ownership was suggested to promote responsible ownership.

The survey also suggested awareness programmes among children and elderly, the most vulnerable group, on measures to ward off stray dog attacks. Mass culling of dogs is unhealthy, the survey says, as it leads to a flare-up in vermin population causing epidemics.

Meanwhile, the recent Nipah scare was one of the focal points of the seminar on Zoonosis organised on the occasion. District Collector U.V. Jose, who led Nipah control activities in the district, was honoured along with a team of veterinarians who played a major role in identifying the source of Nipah virus among fruit bats.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran opened the event, while Mayor Thottathil Raveendran was the guest of honour. A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, delivered the keynote address and released the stray dog survey report. Around 500 students, including NSS volunteers and NCC and student police cadets, attended a seminar on zoonosis that followed.