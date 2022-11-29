Road work could leave care-giving home members in Kozhikode ‘on a cliff’

November 29, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

Every day, Shamil gets dropped at Asha Niketan, a care-giving initiative for mentally challenged persons run by FMR (India), a charitable organisation, at Nandi Bazar near Koyilandy in Kozhikode district. But he is not sure as to how long it will continue.

For, the ongoing work on the National Highway-66 bypass linking Nandi and Chengottukavu has divided the premises into two portions. The eastern side with residential buildings and other facilities will soon look like a cliff as it will be cut off without any access from the main road. “How do I come here if there is no road?” Shamil asked when this correspondent visited the facility on Tuesday. The 27-year-old is among the 50-odd members of the community who are still coming to terms with the tragedy unfolding before them.

According to O.K. Premanand, chairman, Asha Niketan, three of the 10 acres owned by the initiative have been acquired for the bypass. A well, compound wall, part of the approach road, and buildings housing the members were some of the facilities being removed. Now, the road is passing through the middle of the property, isolating the eastern portion which has residential buildings, an administrative office, workshop, classrooms, and a cow shed, among others. Around 20 people are staying there, and nearly 30 others commute to the facility every day, apart from the staff who take care of the members. There is a farm land on the western side of the road.

Mr. Premanand points out that the bypass would run at a depth of over seven metres from their property, posing a threat to the safety of the members. “Without any approach road, the members will not be able to utilise the land on the western side for farming,” he pointed out. Some residents are wheelchair-bound and have no other place to go.

Mr. Premanand said though memorandums had been submitted to officials and people’s representatives, the response was not encouraging. “An overbridge connecting both the sides is the only possible solution. We have requested the National Highways Authority of India officials to consider building one,” he added.

Asha Niketan, started by Canadian humanist Jean Vanier in 1977 in Kozhikode, has members in the 14-77 age group, who are attended to by volunteers and staff. The institution is entirely dependent on donations for its functioning.

