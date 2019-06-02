Road show to ensure safety at level crossings launched

The Railways on Saturday kicked off an awareness road show covering around 30 level crossings under the Kozhikode section as part of the week-long International Level Crossing Awareness Day (LCAD) observance.

Kozhikode station director P. Moideenkutty flagged off the road show led by railway safety councillor P.P. Joy.

Officials said the road show would mainly sensitise people to safety measures to be followed while crossing manned or unmanned level crossings. Using mobile phones while crossing level crossings, said to be a dangerous practice, will be highlighted during the campaign, they added.

Kozhikode station manager A.M. Mathachan said leaflets containing seven specific points to be noted by pedestrians and motorists while crossing level crossings would be circulated widely as part of the road show.

Mr. Mathachan also said there would be a special road show and awareness campaign on June 4 covering only major level crossings with heavy traffic under the Kozhikode section. In Kozhikode city, the fourth gate and the West Hill gate will be covered by safety campaigners,” he added.