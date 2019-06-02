Kozhikode

Road show to ensure safety at level crossings launched

Scraping through: This elderly man has a tough time crossing a closed level crossing in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Scraping through: This elderly man has a tough time crossing a closed level crossing in Kozhikode on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH

more-in

Leaflets to be circulated among pedestrians and motorists

The Railways on Saturday kicked off an awareness road show covering around 30 level crossings under the Kozhikode section as part of the week-long International Level Crossing Awareness Day (LCAD) observance.

Kozhikode station director P. Moideenkutty flagged off the road show led by railway safety councillor P.P. Joy.

Officials said the road show would mainly sensitise people to safety measures to be followed while crossing manned or unmanned level crossings. Using mobile phones while crossing level crossings, said to be a dangerous practice, will be highlighted during the campaign, they added.

Kozhikode station manager A.M. Mathachan said leaflets containing seven specific points to be noted by pedestrians and motorists while crossing level crossings would be circulated widely as part of the road show.

Mr. Mathachan also said there would be a special road show and awareness campaign on June 4 covering only major level crossings with heavy traffic under the Kozhikode section. In Kozhikode city, the fourth gate and the West Hill gate will be covered by safety campaigners,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 7:52:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/road-show-to-ensure-safety-at-level-crossings-launched/article27402915.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY