Road safety drive by police from tomorrow

The city police will launch a two-week-long road safety campaign with the support of various voluntary organisations here on Monday.

The field-level awareness drive will focus on promoting the use of helmets by riders.

Road shows, exhibitions, talks shows, flash mob and distribution of pamphlets are part of the campaign. The programme coordinators said similar awareness campaigns had been planned in all major cities in Kerala with the financial support from a leading electronics company. On March 11, there would be a district-wide campaign in Kozhikode, they said.

The suggestions received form the public on improving road safety would be considered for action during the drive. Complaints received through the official social media pages of the police will also be attended to during the drive, they said.