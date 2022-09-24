Road inspection in full swing in Kozhikode to ensure maintenance by contractors

The team aims to cover around 1,000 km in district

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 24, 2022 18:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspection of various urban and rural roads to check contractors’ compliance with the existing running contract system for maintenance is in full swing in Kozhikode district under the leadership of a team of senior Public Works department (PWD) engineers. The team led by S. Suhas, Managing Director, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala, is also in touch with local residents to review the quality of work.

According to PWD officials, the comprehensive field-level inspection, which was launched in the district on Thursday, has so far managed to cover around 100 km. The final report will be submitted to the Minister for Public Works on September 30.

“The task is to check the condition of around 1,000 km of road in various stretches in Kozhikode. We will cover the remaining part within a week’s time,” said a PWD engineer associated with the inspection. He added that a four-member team comprising executive engineers and a superintending engineer was part of the mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

PWD engineers said a majority of roads inspected on the first day were within the limits of Vadakara, Kuttiyadi, and Nadapuram Assembly constituencies. The team managed to cover 15 roads included in the running contract. On Friday, the team mostly focussed on urban roads within the Beypore and Kozhikode Assembly constituencies.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Officers coordinating the State-level inspections said the status of 12,322 roads included in the running contract system for maintenance in Kerala would be clear after the field-level inspection. Based on the district-level and State-level reports, there would be appropriate action to make the contractors responsible, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
road transport
road safety

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app